Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    ‘Arabic Language Education Center for the Gulf States’ delegation visits Kazakhstan

    7 August 2019, 07:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A delegation from the Sharjah-based Arabic Language Education Centre for the Gulf States visited universities and academic centers in Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

    The program of the visit, which aimed to promote cooperation andexchange expertise included a meeting between Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan AlJaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and Dr. Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director ofthe Centre, who presented a brief description of the center’s work and itsachievements.

    Al Hammadi also explained the «I Love the Arabic Language»curriculum series, which aims to teach foreigners the Arabic language fromfirst to twelfth-grade level.

    During the visit, Al Hammadi met with experts from the EurasianUniversity in Nur-Sultan and visited the Al Farabi University.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    President Tokayev, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay meet
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region