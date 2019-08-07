‘Arabic Language Education Center for the Gulf States’ delegation visits Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A delegation from the Sharjah-based Arabic Language Education Centre for the Gulf States visited universities and academic centers in Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

The program of the visit, which aimed to promote cooperation andexchange expertise included a meeting between Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan AlJaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and Dr. Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director ofthe Centre, who presented a brief description of the center’s work and itsachievements.

Al Hammadi also explained the «I Love the Arabic Language»curriculum series, which aims to teach foreigners the Arabic language fromfirst to twelfth-grade level.

During the visit, Al Hammadi met with experts from the EurasianUniversity in Nur-Sultan and visited the Al Farabi University.