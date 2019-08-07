Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

‘Arabic Language Education Center for the Gulf States’ delegation visits Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 August 2019, 07:34
‘Arabic Language Education Center for the Gulf States’ delegation visits Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A delegation from the Sharjah-based Arabic Language Education Centre for the Gulf States visited universities and academic centers in Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

The program of the visit, which aimed to promote cooperation and exchange expertise included a meeting between Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and Dr. Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Centre, who presented a brief description of the center’s work and its achievements.

Al Hammadi also explained the «I Love the Arabic Language» curriculum series, which aims to teach foreigners the Arabic language from first to twelfth-grade level.

During the visit, Al Hammadi met with experts from the Eurasian University in Nur-Sultan and visited the Al Farabi University.

Education    Kazakhstan and the UAE  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%