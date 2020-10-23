Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
AQMOLA POWER innovation projects contest kicks off in Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 October 2020, 18:11
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The regional contest of innovation projects AQMOLA POWER kicked off in Akmola region.

It is open to youth, students, young scientists and entrepreneurs. It is called to encourage development ans support of creative, educational and social youth initiatives, the internal policy management department reports.

The annual contest is about the energy, IT, initiatives in agriculture, environment and nature management. All the works should be submitted online due to quarantine restrictions.

The best innovation ideas will be displayed at the exhibition.

The deadline is November 21. The contest will consist of 4 stages. The winners will get KZT 350,000, KZT 250,000 and KZT 150,000 correspondingly.

Notably, 58 applications were submitted last year.

