April 9. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of April.

Yury Ilyin (1968) – Minister of Emergencies of Kazakhstan

Bolat Akchulakov (1971)– Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan

Anuar Akhmetov (1993) – Five-time champion of the Asian Paralympic Games in swimming