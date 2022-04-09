Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 9. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 April 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of April.

NAMES

photo

Yergali Merzadinov (1958) - Kazakh Statesman.
Born in Chimkentsk region, he graduated from the Karaganda State University, Kirov Kazakh State University.
In 2009 and 2018 he worked as Chief Military Prosecutor of Kazakhstan. In 2018 and 2021 he was the rector of the Academy of Law Enforcement of Kazakhstan.



photo


Yuri Ilyin (1968) - Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.
Born in the city of Kuibyshev, Russia, he graduated from the Konev Alma-Ata Higher Combined Armes Command School, Kyrgyz State Law Academy.
Between 2016 and 2020 he was Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.
He took up his current post in September 2020.


photo


Marat Uakpayev (1969) - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Senate of Kazakhstan.
Born in Karaganda city, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.





photo


Bolat Akchulakov (1971) - Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.
Born in Atyrau city, he graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy, Oil and Gas Industry Education Center.
In 2017 and 2019 he was Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan. In 2019 and 2021 he was General Director at Kazenergy. In 2021 and 2022 he was Managing Director for Assets Management at Samruk Kazyna.
He was appointed to his current post in January 2022.

photo


Aidos Rysskulov (1979) - Military Prosecutor of Petropavlovsk Gorrison.
Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.
He took up his current post in June 2018.




photo


Anuar Akhmetov (1993) - five-time Asian Paralympics swimming champion.
Born in Astana city, he graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

