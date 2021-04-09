April 9. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of April.

NAMES

Rector of the Law Enforcement Agencies Academy under the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1958 in Chimkent (now Turkestan) region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda State University and the Kirov Kazakh State University. Prior to heading the academy, Mr. Merzadinov served as Chief Military Prosecutor in 2009-2018. He took up his recent post in July 2018.

Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1968 in Kuibyshev (Russia). He graduated from the Konev Higher All-Troops Command College in Almaty and the Kyrgyz State Law Academy. Prior to being appointed to his recent post in 2020, he was the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

General Director Kazenergy Associationwas born in 1971 in Atyrau city. He graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management. Throughout his career he worked for Alem Bank Kazakhstan, Kazakhoil, Commonwealth and British Services Ltd, KazMunaiGas, Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, Almex Petrochemical LLP and other companies. He took up his recent post in April 2019.

Military Prosecutor of Petropavlovsk garrisonwas born in 1979 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University. He began his military career in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2002. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2018.

Deputy governor of Atyrau regionwas born in 1981 in Atyrau city. She is a graduate of the Dosmukhamedov Atyrau State University, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, and the Atyrau Oil and Gas Institute. She took up her recent post in March 2020.

Five-time Asian Paralympic Games champion, swimmerwas born in 1993 in Astana city (now Nur-Sultan). He is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He is the winner and runner-up of many republican and international swimming competitions.