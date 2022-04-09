Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    April 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    9 April 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 9.

    EVENTS

    1999 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the highest title of laureates of the Friendship Society - Dede Gorkut - The Great Path - during the Summit of the Heads of the five Turkic-speaking countries dedicated to the 1,300th anniversary of the Azerbaijani epic poem Kitabi Dede Gorkut in Baku.

    2013 - Bishkek hosts the solemn opening of the memorial plaque in one of the streets named after the Kazakh literature classic Mukhtar Auezov.

    2016 - The Tafsir Quran is found at the National Library of Kazakhstan which according to the Professor, Head of Persian Studies at the Cambridge University Firuza Melville may be a sensation in modern Islamic science.

    2017 - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen wins the Popular International Singer at the 17th Top China Music Awards.

    2018 - On the second day of the Spanish Open Championships Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitry Balandin wins a gold medal in the 200m breaststroke finishing the distance in 2:09.31, thus setting a record.

    2019 - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivers an address to the people of Kazakhstan in which he announced a snap election of the President of Kazakhstan on June 9, 2019.

    2021 - The Special Fund of Archival Material on Political Repressions is set up in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    President Tokayev to take part in Astana International Forum
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region