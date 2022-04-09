Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 April 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 9.

EVENTS

1999 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the highest title of laureates of the Friendship Society - Dede Gorkut - The Great Path - during the Summit of the Heads of the five Turkic-speaking countries dedicated to the 1,300th anniversary of the Azerbaijani epic poem Kitabi Dede Gorkut in Baku.

2013 - Bishkek hosts the solemn opening of the memorial plaque in one of the streets named after the Kazakh literature classic Mukhtar Auezov.

2016 - The Tafsir Quran is found at the National Library of Kazakhstan which according to the Professor, Head of Persian Studies at the Cambridge University Firuza Melville may be a sensation in modern Islamic science.

2017 - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen wins the Popular International Singer at the 17th Top China Music Awards.

2018 - On the second day of the Spanish Open Championships Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitry Balandin wins a gold medal in the 200m breaststroke finishing the distance in 2:09.31, thus setting a record.

2019 - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivers an address to the people of Kazakhstan in which he announced a snap election of the President of Kazakhstan on June 9, 2019.

2021 - The Special Fund of Archival Material on Political Repressions is set up in Kazakhstan.


