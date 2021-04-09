Go to the main site
    April 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    9 April 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 9.

    EVENTS

    1999 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the highest title of the laureates of the Friendship Society Dede Gorgud-Great Path at the Summit of 5 Turkic-speaking countries dated to the 1300th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Kitabi Dədə Qorqud epos.

    2010 – The Memory Alley honoring internal troops military died on Tajik-Afghan border opens in Almaty.

    2016 – The Quran Tafsir manuscript is discovered at the National Library of Kazakhstan. Professor, head of Persian research at the University of Cambridge Firuza Melville said the manuscript may become a sensation in the modern Islamic science.

    2017 – Dimash Kudaibergen wins the Most Popular International Singer award at the 17th Top Chinese Music Awards in Shenzhen, China.

    2018 – Kazakhstani Dmitriy Balandin wins the gold medal in the men’s 200 m breaststroke at Open Swimming Championship in Spain. He scores 2:09.31 setting the new record of Spain.

    2019 – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses the nation and declares the extraordinary elections of the President of Kazakhstan. The elections took place on June 9, 2019.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
