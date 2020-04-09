April 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 9.

EVENTS

1999 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the high rank of the laureate of the Frindship Society Dede Gorkud –The Great Way.

2017 – Dimash Kudaibergen wins Popular Singer Award at 17th Top China Music Awards.

2018 – Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitry Balandin wins a gold medal in the men’s 200 m breaststroke at Open Championship in Spain.

2019 – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses the people of Kazakhstan announcing extraordinary election of President of Kazakhstan. The elections were held on June 9, 2019.