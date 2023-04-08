Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 8. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 April 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of April.

NAMES

photo

Natalya Korzhova (1958) - President of the Financial Academy JSC of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, Head of the Network Financial Institute of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, she graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute.

She took up her current post in April 2017.

photo


Marat Tazhin (1960) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic.

Born in Aktobe city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute, took internship at the London University.

In 2017 and 2019 he was First Deputy Head of the Administration of the Kazakh President. In 2019 he acted as the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in November 2019.

photo


Aina Mussralimova (1966) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 8th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development.

Born in Akmola region, she graduated from the Karaganda State University, Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University.

She took up her current post in March 2023.

photo


Nurlan Nurzhanov (1975) – member of the Supreme Court of Audit.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economics University.

He took up his current post in December 2022.

photo


Vladimir Kuryatov (1976) - First Deputy Director-General of Kazakh gazetteri LLP.

Born in Kyzylorda city, he graduated from the Bolashak Kyzylorda University.

He took up his current post in 2023.

photo


Gennady Golovkin (1982) - outstanding Kazakh boxer, holder of many champion titles and prizes.

He was born in Karaganda city. Golovkin is known as a powerful and technical puncher with multiple early victories. He had 23 wins by knockouts for the ninth straight year from November 22, 2008, to March 18, 2017.

He holds the certificate of the Guinness Book of Records as the world middleweight champion with the highest KO percentage.

In late 2013 Gennady Golovkin was recognized as the Boxer of the Year according to USA Today and The Ring.


