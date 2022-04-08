April 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of April.

NAMES

Natalya Korzhova (1958) - President of the Financial Academy JSC of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, Head of the Network Financial Institute of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Born in Taldy-Kurgansk region, she graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute.

She took up her current post in April 2017.

Marat Tazhin (1960) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic.

Born in Aktobe city, he graduated from thee Alma-Aty National Economy Institute, took internship at the London University.

In 2017 and 2019 he was First Deputy Head of the Administration of the Kazakh President. In 2019 he acted as Secretary of State of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in November 2019.

Aina Mussralimova (1966) - Deputy Governor of Akmola region.

Born in Akmola region, she graduated from the Karaganda State University, Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University.

She was appointed to her current post in June 2017.

Nurlan Nurzhanov (1975) - member of the Accounts Committee for Control over the Execution of the Republican Budget.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economics University.

He took up his current post in June 2016.

Vladimir Kuryatov (1976) - First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Egemen Qazaqstan republican newspaper.

Born in Kyzylorda city, he graduated from the Bolashak Kyzylorda University.

From 2017 to 2021 he was deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda republican newspaper.

He was appointed to his current post in 2021.

Gennady Golovkin (1982) - outstanding Kazakh boxer, holder of many champion titles and prizes.

He was born in Karaganda city. Golovkin is known as a powerful and technical puncher who with multiple early victories. He had 23 wins by knockouts for the ninth straight year from November 22, 2008, to March 18, 2017.

He holds the certificate of the Gunniuese Book of Records as the world middleweight champion with the highest KO percentage.

In late 2013 Gennady Golovkin was recognized as the Boxer of the Year according to USA Today and The Ring.



