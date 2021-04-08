April 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of April.

NAMES

President of the Financial Academy of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, Head of the Network Financial Institute of the Eurasian Economic Union Natalya KORZHOVA was born in 1958 in Taldykorgan region (now Almaty region). She is a graduate of the Almaty National Economy Institute. In 2006 and 2007, she was the Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan. She took up her recent post in April 2017.





Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Marat TAZHIN was born in1960 in Aktobe city. He is a graduate of the Almaty National Economy Institute. He rose through the ranks from an engineer-economist at the Council for the Study of Production Forces of the Kazakh SSR Academy of Sciences (1981-1983) to the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2017-2019). Prior to being appointed as the Kazakh Ambasador to the Czech Republic in November 2019, he served as the Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Deputy akim (governor) of Akmola region Aina MUSRALIMOVA was born in 1966 in Akmola region. She graduated from the Karaganda State University and the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University. Prior to being appointed to her recent post in June 2017, she was the head of the Inner Policy Department of Akmola region.





Member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republic Budget Nurlan NURZHANOV was born in 1975 in South Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz. Prior to joining the Audits Committee in June 2016, he was the Chairman of the Audit Commission of South Kazakhstan region.

Prosecutor of Taraz city Eldos AMIRKHAN was born in 1976. Throughout his professional career he worked for Prosecutor’s Office and courts of Zhambyl region as well as the Prosecutor General’s Office. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2019.





Deputy Chairman of Republican Newspaper Kazakhstanskaya Pravda JSC Vladimir KURYATOV was born in 1976 in Kyzylorda city. He is a graduate of the Kyzylorda Bolashak University. Prior to taking up his recent post in February 2017, he worked for numerous newspapers.





Kazakh professional boxer and former unified middleweight world champion Gennady GOLOVKIN was bornin 1982 in Karaganda city. He is a winner of various international tournaments, including the 2003 World Championships, the 2002 Asian Games, the 2004 Asian Championships, silver medalist of the 2004 Olympic Games. In 2006, he turned to professional boxing. He secured 23 consecutive knockout wins in 9 years from November 22, 2008, until March 18, 2017. In late 2013, USA Today and The Ring named Gennady Golovkin the Fighter of the Year.



