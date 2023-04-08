Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 April 2023, 07:00
April 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 8.

EVENTS

1990- The State Commission signs the act to commission the Tselinograd railway station.

1992- The European Commission and Kazakh Government sign a memorandum on financing. The signing of the document was the start of the implementation of the Technical Assistance for the Commonwealth of Independent States in Kazakhstan.

2008- The book Kazakhs in Russia is published in Moscow.

2010- A concert of the Symphony Orchestra of Israel the program of which fully included the works of Kazakh composers takes place in Tel Aviv.

2010- Almaty hosts the presentation of the Book of Words by Abai published for the first time in three languages and in an integrated cover.

2017- Kazakh judokas Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh (48kg) and Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (60kg) haul two gold medals at the Grand Prix in Antalya, Turkey.

2022 – The songs of Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen are included in the curriculum of the Open University of Japan.


Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Exhibition of historical maps reflecting Kazakh nationhood opens in European Parliament
Exhibition of historical maps reflecting Kazakh nationhood opens in European Parliament
Cuban experts ready to further strengthen bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
Cuban experts ready to further strengthen bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
8 Kazakh cities to reduce air pollution level from high to medium by 2025
8 Kazakh cities to reduce air pollution level from high to medium by 2025
Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity set to rise to up to 12mln tons per year
Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity set to rise to up to 12mln tons per year
Kazakhstan wins 5th gold at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana
Kazakhstan wins 5th gold at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana
Kazakhstani female tennis players learn Billie Jean King Cup qualifying opponents
Kazakhstani female tennis players learn Billie Jean King Cup qualifying opponents
Tokayev meets with Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin
Tokayev meets with Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin
High avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty
High avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty
Kazakhstani students win NASA Space Settlement Contest
Kazakhstani students win NASA Space Settlement Contest