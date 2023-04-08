April 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 8.

EVENTS

1990- The State Commission signs the act to commission the Tselinograd railway station.

1992- The European Commission and Kazakh Government sign a memorandum on financing. The signing of the document was the start of the implementation of the Technical Assistance for the Commonwealth of Independent States in Kazakhstan.

2008- The book Kazakhs in Russia is published in Moscow.

2010- A concert of the Symphony Orchestra of Israel the program of which fully included the works of Kazakh composers takes place in Tel Aviv.

2010- Almaty hosts the presentation of the Book of Words by Abai published for the first time in three languages and in an integrated cover.

2017- Kazakh judokas Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh (48kg) and Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (60kg) haul two gold medals at the Grand Prix in Antalya, Turkey.

2022 – The songs of Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen are included in the curriculum of the Open University of Japan.