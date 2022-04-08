April 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 8.

EVENTS

1990 - The State Commission sign the act to commission the Tselinograd railway station.

1992 - The European Commission and Kazakh Government sign a memorandum on financing. The signing of the document was the start of the implementation of the Technical Assistance for the Commonwealth of Independent States in LKazakhstan.

2008 - The book Kazakhs in Russia is published in Moscow.

2010 - A concert of the Symphony Orchestra of Israel the program of which fully included the works of Kazakh composers takes place in Tel Aviv.

2010 - Almaty hosts the presentation of the Book of Words by Abai published for the first time in three languages and in an integrated cover.

2011 - Astana hosts the solemn ceremony of inauguration of the Kazakh President during which Nursultan Nazarbayev took an oath of allegiance to the people of Kazakhstan and was presented with the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.

2017 - Kazakh judokas Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh (48kg) and Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (60kg) haul two gold medals at the Grand Prix in Antalya, Turkey.