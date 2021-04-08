April 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 8.
EVENTS
1992 – The EU Commission and Kazakh Government sign a Financing Memorandum.
1999 – Akmola region centre moves from Astana to Kokshetau.
2005 – The first photo exhibition themed The coins of sovereign Kazakhstan takes place at the National bank of Kazakhstan in Almaty.
2008 – The two-volume book Kazakh in Russia is published in Moscow.
2010 – The concert of symphonic orchestra of Israel that performed the works of Kazakh composers for the first time ever takes place in Tel Aviv.
2010 – The presentation of Abai Book of Words published for the first time ever in three languages is held in Almaty.
2016 – The unique exhibition Makkah on silver coins of the Moscow Mint opens at the National Museum of Kazakhstan.
2017 – Kazakhstani judokas win 2 gold medals at the Judo Grand Prix in Antalia. 252 athleted from 34 states of the world took part in it.