April 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 8.

EVENTS

1992 – The EU Commission and Kazakh Government sign a Financing Memorandum.

1999 – Akmola region centre moves from Astana to Kokshetau.

2005 – The first photo exhibition themed The coins of sovereign Kazakhstan takes place at the National bank of Kazakhstan in Almaty.

2008 – The two-volume book Kazakh in Russia is published in Moscow.

2010 – The concert of symphonic orchestra of Israel that performed the works of Kazakh composers for the first time ever takes place in Tel Aviv.

2010 – The presentation of Abai Book of Words published for the first time ever in three languages is held in Almaty.

2016 – The unique exhibition Makkah on silver coins of the Moscow Mint opens at the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

2017 – Kazakhstani judokas win 2 gold medals at the Judo Grand Prix in Antalia. 252 athleted from 34 states of the world took part in it.



