Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 April 2021, 07:00
April 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 8.

EVENTS

1992 – The EU Commission and Kazakh Government sign a Financing Memorandum.

1999 – Akmola region centre moves from Astana to Kokshetau.

2005 – The first photo exhibition themed The coins of sovereign Kazakhstan takes place at the National bank of Kazakhstan in Almaty.

2008 – The two-volume book Kazakh in Russia is published in Moscow.

2010 – The concert of symphonic orchestra of Israel that performed the works of Kazakh composers for the first time ever takes place in Tel Aviv.

2010 – The presentation of Abai Book of Words published for the first time ever in three languages is held in Almaty.

2016 – The unique exhibition Makkah on silver coins of the Moscow Mint opens at the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

2017 – Kazakhstani judokas win 2 gold medals at the Judo Grand Prix in Antalia. 252 athleted from 34 states of the world took part in it.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva