April 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 8.

EVENTS

1992 - The European Commission and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan ink the Financing Memorandum, thereby, launching the implementation of the TACIS (Technical Assistance to the Commonwealth of Independent States) Program in Kazakhstan. In the same month, the TACIS Coordination Office is established in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2005 - The first art exhibition «Coins of Sovereign Kazakhstan» takes place at the National Bank of Kazakhstan in Almaty. 2008 - «Kazakhs in Russia» book is published in Moscow. 2010 - In Tel Aviv, the Israel Symphony Orchestra gives a concert of Kazakh composers' works.

2011 - Nursultan Nazarbayev is sworn in as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

2017 - Kazakhstan's Galbadrakh Otgonzetseg (48 kg weight class) and Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (60 kg) secure gold medals at the Antalya Grand Prix 2017 international judo tournament.

2019 - The park of culture and recreation «Rukhani zhaghyru» in Akmol village, Tselinograd district, hosted a solemn opening of the Walk of Fame «Uly dalany uly esimderi» («Great Names of the Great Steppe»). Portraits of great figures of Kazakhstan such as the commander of the ancient Turkic state Kultegin, poet and preacher Khoja Ahmet Yassawi, legendary statesmen Tauke Khan, Abylay Khan, Sultan Beibars and Kenesary Kassymov, judges Tole bi, Kazybek bi and Aiteke bi, prominent scholars Al-Farabi and Shokan Ualikhanov, writer and bard Shakarim Kudayberdyuly and Zhambyl Zhabayev are installed there.