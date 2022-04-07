April 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of April.

NAMES

Khadzhimukan Munaitpassov (1871-1948) - legendary Kazakh wrestler, multiple-time winner of international competitions in French and freestyle wrestling, first Kazakh to gain prominence at foreign countries' international championships.

He was born in the village of Karaotkel, Akmola region.

In 1908 he for the first time won the title of champion of the world in Cologne. In 1909 he took first place at the World Championships in Riga. He won a small gold medal at the International Championships in Warsaw. After beating the Turkish wrestler in Istanbul he received the Kazhi title and was named Khadzhimukan since then. In 1913 he won the Championship in teh city of Troitsk. In 1914 he became the world champion.

Beginning his career in 1905, Khadzhimukan traveled to almost 30 countries, including the United States, China, Argentina, and so on. Over this period, he won 48 medals in different categories.

Kazakhfilm made two films about Kazhymukan.

Mazhit Shaidarov (1959) - Chairman of the Board of Directors of National Neurosurgery Center.

Born in Tselinograd city, he graduated from the Tselinograd Medical Institute, Turan University.

Between 2010 and 2019 he was Chairman of the Board, rector of the Astana Medical University.

He took up his current post in February 2019.

Syrym Adambayev (1962) - Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues.

Born in Alma-Ata city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Veterinary Institute, Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2021.

Baurzhan Myrzakerov (1975) - Prosecutor of the city of Nur-Sultan city.

Born in Dzhezkazgansk region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

He took up his current post in April 2019.

Maria Mudryak (1994) - Kazakh opera singer.

She was born in Pavlodar city.

After winning the AsLiCo Young Opera Singers' Competition in 2015 she performed at the theatres in Lombardy, Italy. She performed Giulietta in the Tales of Hoffmann and Norina in Don Pasquale. Maria Mudryak debuted at the Ravenna Opere Festival as Musetta in La bohème, which she later performed at the Lithuanian National Opera. The same year, she became a soloist at the Kazakh State Theatre of Opera and Ballet Astana Opera.



