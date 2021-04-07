April 7. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of April.

NAMES

Khadzhimukhan Munaitpassov (1871-1948) is the legendary Kazakh paluan, multiple winner of international French and freestyle wrestling, firth Kazakh to win big at the international championships abroad.

He was born in today’s Akmola region. He started his career in 1905. For less than 10 years he toured almost 30 states of the world grabbing 48 medals. In 1926 he opened the first professional theatre in Kyzylorda. Munaitapssov heavily contributed to the development of wrestling in Kazakhstan, including qazaqsha kures.

Mazhit Shaidarov (1959) is the chairman of the board of directors of the National Neurosurgery Centre JSC.

Born in Tselinograd is the graduate of the Tselinograd Medical Institute, Turan University.

Murat Khudaibergenov (1961) is the CEO at Baiterek Development JSC.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Alma-Ata University of National Economy.

Syrym Adambayev (1962) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, VII convocation, member of the agrarian issues committee.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Zooveterinary Institute, KIMEP.

Baurzhan Myrzakerov (1975) is the Nur-Sultan city prosecutor.

Born in today’s Karaganda region is the graduate of the Al Farabu Kazakh State National University.

Maria Mudryak (1994) is the Kazakhstani opera singer.

