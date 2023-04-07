April 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 7.

DATES

World Health Dayis celebrated every year on 7 April to commemorate the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948.

EVENTS

1992- Kazakhstan and Sweden exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

2005 - Sculptural bas-reliefs commemorating the founders of Kazakh journalism and press Alikhan Bokeikhanov, Akhmet Baitursynov, and Myrzhakyp Dulatov are unveiled at the Faculty of Journalism at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

2010 – Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev awards the Dostyk Order, 1st degree, to Ban Ki-moon, former UN Secretary-General.

2012- Kazakh athlete Askhat Karatabanov makes a parachute jump at the North Pole and plants the flag of Kazakhstan on top of the world as part of the international exhibition.

2014- The premiere of the play based on Dulat Issabekov's Transit passenger takes place for the first time at the Lion&Unicorn theatre in London as part of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan.

2016– Then rector of the Ataturk University, professor Hikmet Kocak presents the public figure of the Turkic world, president of the Culture Fund Olzhas Suleimenov with the title of honorary doctor of the Ataturk University in Erzurum, Turkey.

2021- The first collection of poems by Zhambyl Zhabayev is issued in the Hungarian language. The collection Dzsambul muvei was published as part of the 175th anniversary of the steppe storyteller.

2021- Kazakh strongman Sergei Tsyrulnikov breaks the world record for unbending calibrated horseshoes.

2021- The Week of Kazakh Literature is opened at the Central Scientific Library of the Academy of Science of Azerbaijan as part of the implementation of the long-term cooperation program in culture and science.