    April 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    7 April 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 7.

    EVENTS

    1918 – The first issue of the regional newspaper 'Zvezda Priirtyshya' is published.

    1992 – The Kingdom of Sweden and the Republic of Kazakhstan exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

    2000 – Olzhas Suleimenov’s book titled ‘Language of writing. Stare into prehistory – about the birth of writing and language of small humankind’ is released.

    2005 – A statue in memory of Alikhan Bokeikhanov, Akhmet Baitursynov and Mirzhakyp Dulatov, the founders of Kazakhstanis journalism and printing industry, in unveiled at the Journalism Department of the Ak-Farbi Kazakh National University.

    2008 – A memorial plaque to talented Kazakhstani coach Batyrbek Seisenbayev is installed in Pavlodar city. He coached judo, sambo and Qazaq Quresi athletes.

    2010 – A unique photo exhibition of ancient artifacts is unveiled at the Palace of Peace and Accord.

    2010 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev awards UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon with eDostyk Order, I Degree.

    2012 – As part of the international expedition well-known Kazakh athlete Askhat Karatabanov makes a jump with a parachute at the Artic Pole and plants the Kazakhstani flag there.

    2014 – As part of the Kazakhstan Culture Days, Lion & Unicorn Theater in London hosts for the first time a play by Dulat Isabekov ‘The Transit Passenger’ which shows the world of the Kazakh culture, traditions, lifestyle, family values and spiritual ties.

    2016 – Prominent figure of the Turkic world, president of ‘Culture’ Fund Olzhas Suleimenov is awarded the title of the Doctor Honoris Causa at the Ataturk University in Erzurum, Turkey.

