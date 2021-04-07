Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 April 2021, 07:00
April 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 7.

EVENTS

1918 – The first issue of the regional newspaper 'Zvezda Priirtyshya' is published.

1992 – The Kingdom of Sweden and the Republic of Kazakhstan exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

2000 – Olzhas Suleimenov’s book titled ‘Language of writing. Stare into prehistory – about the birth of writing and language of small humankind’ is released.

2005 – A statue in memory of Alikhan Bokeikhanov, Akhmet Baitursynov and Mirzhakyp Dulatov, the founders of Kazakhstanis journalism and printing industry, in unveiled at the Journalism Department of the Ak-Farbi Kazakh National University.

2008 – A memorial plaque to talented Kazakhstani coach Batyrbek Seisenbayev is installed in Pavlodar city. He coached judo, sambo and Qazaq Quresi athletes.

2010 – A unique photo exhibition of ancient artifacts is unveiled at the Palace of Peace and Accord.

2010 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev awards UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon with eDostyk Order, I Degree.

2012 – As part of the international expedition well-known Kazakh athlete Askhat Karatabanov makes a jump with a parachute at the Artic Pole and plants the Kazakhstani flag there.

2014 – As part of the Kazakhstan Culture Days, Lion & Unicorn Theater in London hosts for the first time a play by Dulat Isabekov ‘The Transit Passenger’ which shows the world of the Kazakh culture, traditions, lifestyle, family values and spiritual ties.

2016 – Prominent figure of the Turkic world, president of ‘Culture’ Fund Olzhas Suleimenov is awarded the title of the Doctor Honoris Causa at the Ataturk University in Erzurum, Turkey.


History of Kazakhstan    Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva