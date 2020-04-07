Go to the main site
    April 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    7 April 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 7.

    1992 – Sweden and Kazakhstan exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

    2005 – KasPost JSC puts into circulation state postage stamps in the territory of Kazakhstan.

    2010 – The unique photo exhibition unveils at the Palace of Peace and Accord featuring our remote ancestors.

    2010 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev awards UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon Dostyk Order, I Degree.

    2012 – Well-known Kazakh sportsmen Askhat Karatabanov, as part of the international expedition, makes a jump with a parachute on the Artic Pole and planted there Kazakhstani flag.

    2014 –As part of Kazakhstan Culture Days, Lion & Unicorn Theatre in London, hosts for the first time The Transit Passenger performance which shows the world the Kazakh culture, traditions, lifestyle, family values and spiritual ties.

    2016 – Well-known figure of the Turkic world, president of Culture Fund Olzhas Suleimenov is awarded the title of the Doctor Honoris Causa at the Ataturk University in Erzurum in Turkey.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
