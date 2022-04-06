April 6. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of April.

NAMES

Kaliolla Akhmetzhan (1949) - painter, ethnographer-weapons historian, member of the Union of Painters of Kazkahstan.

Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Repin Leningrad Institute of Painting.

His works were on display at exhibitions in Czechoslavakia, Estonia, South Korea, and Germany as well as are kept at funds of the Kasteev State Museum of Art, Central State Museum of Kazahstan, Presidential Center of Culture of Kazakhstan, Nevzorov Semipalatinsk Museum of Art, Kazakh President's Residence, Art Galery in Kutaisi (Georgia), and in private collections in Kazakhstan, England, USA, Sweden, Pakistan, and Germany.

Raushan Yessbulatova (1968) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Myanmar, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

She is a graduate of the Institute of National Economy, Institute of Management and Tourism (Simmering, Austria).

From 2009 to 2017 he served as General Consul of Kazakhstan in New York.









Arslan Dandybayev (1975) - Deputy Governor of Almaty region.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Abai Almaty State University.

He was appointed to his current post in May 2021.

















Alisher Abdykadyrov (1986) - Deputy Mayor of Almaty city.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

In 2021 and 2022 he acted as Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in February 2022.



