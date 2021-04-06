Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
6 April 2021, 08:00
April 6. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of April.

NAMES

photo

Kaliolla Akhmetzhan (1949) is the artist, ethnographer, weaponologist, member of the Artists’ Union of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Repin Leningrad Institute of Painting, Sculpture and Architecture.

His works were showcased in Estonia, South Korea, Germany.



photo

Raushan Yesbulatova (1968) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand (since 2017), Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Union of Myanmar concurrently (since 2019), permanent representative of Kazakhstan to ESCATO.

Graduate from the National Economy Institute, Management and Tourism Institute, Austria.



photo

Arslan Dandybayev (1975) is the Chief of Protocol of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Abai Almaty State University.

Prior to the appointment worked as deputy Chief of Protocol of the President of Kazakhstan in 2018-2019.

Has been acting since March 2019.


photo

Alisher Abdykadyrov (1986) is the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Prior to the appointment held the post of Deputy Governor of Karaganda region in 2020-2021.

Has been acting since February 2021.


