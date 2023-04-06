April 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 6.

1992– Kazakhstan and Canada, Kazakhstan and Palestine exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

1993– President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and CEO of Chevron Oil Corporation Kenneth Derr sign agreement on establishment of Tengizchevroil joint venture, the largest and safest company in Kazakhstan specializing in production of crude oil, gas and sulfur.

2012– Film «Dialogue from the Steppes» by famous Hollywood actor and director Armand Assante devoted to Kazakhstan, is named the best short-length documentary at the Gasparilla international film festival held in Tampa, Florida, U.S.

2014– Great Britain hosts the Week of Kazakh Literature organized by the Kazakh Arts Academy and under the auspices of the Kazakhstan Embassy in the UK. The goal of the event is to familiarize the British readers with various genres of the Kazakh literature. The Week of Kazakh Literature is held in London and Cambridge from April 6 to 12.

2015– Kazakhstan launches construction of a new ferry complex in Kuryk port on the Caspian Sea.

2017– Vladimir Kim and Mukatay Nemerebayev from Zhambyl region are awarded a gold medal of the International Book Fair 2016 held in Frankfurt, Germany.

2022– For the first time in history of Kazakhstan, Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva enters the Guinness Book of Records as the youngest female chess player - world blitz champion among women.



