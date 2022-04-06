April 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 6.

DATES

World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) is celebrated annually on April 6 since 2015, also marking the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly is celebrated on April 6. The Day celebrates the contribution of sports and physical activity to education, human development, healthy lifestyles and a peaceful world.

EVENTS

1992 - Kazakhstan exchanges notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations with Canada and Palestine.

1993 - First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chevron Chairman Kenneth Derr sign an agreement to establish the joint venture Tengizchevroil.

2012 - A Dialogue Through the Steppe about Kazakhstan by Armand Assante wins the Best Short Documentary Prize at the Gasparilla International Film Festival in Tampa, Florida.

2014 - The Week of Kazakh Literature organized by the Kazakh Arts Academy and with the support of the Kazakh Embassy to the USA begins in Britain.

2015 - As part of the new economic policy Nurly Zhol the construction of the ferry complex in the Kuryk port in the Caspian Sea begins.

2017 - Zhambyl region's scholars Vladimir Kim and Mukatai Nemerebayev win the gold medals at the International Book Fair 2016 in Frankfurt, Germany.

2017 - Kazakh Armed Forces Officer Lieutenant Colonel Daniyar Issmailov is appointed as the chief of staff training division when taking part in the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara.

2018 - The history book by the International Turkic Academy TWESCO that is standard for the Turkic world is introduced in the school program of Turkey as a subject of choice.

2019 - The Road to Mother by Akan Satayev opens the Kazakhstan Spring in Lithuania Festival.



