April 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 6.

EVENTS

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan exchanges notes with Canada and the State of Palestine on the establishment of diplomatic relations

1993 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and CEO of Chevron Corporation Kenneth Derr sign an agreement on the establishment of Tengizchevroil, the largest company specializing in crude oil, gas and sulfur production in Kazakhstan.

1995 - A memorial plate is installed on a wall of the house where a well-known Kazakh-born chemical scientist, writer, academician of the Kazakh SSR Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Technical Sciences Yevney Buketov (1925-1983) used to live.

1999 - A monument to Balpyk Bi is unveiled in Balpyk Bi village, Koksu district of Almaty region. Balpyk Bi (1694-1782) was a batyr (hero), orator and judge of the Kazakh people, who fought against Dzungars' invasion of 1723-1753.

2012 - Armand Assante's 27-minute film ‘A Dialogue through the Steppe' dedicated to Kazakhstan wins in the best short-length film category at the Gasparilla International Film Festival in Tampa (Florida).

2014 - The Week of Kazakh Literature starts in London, the UK organized by the Kazakh Arts Academy and supported by the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

2015 - Construction of a ferry complex at Kuryk Port is launched under the Nurly Zhol new economic policy.

2017 – Zhambyl-based scientists Vladimir Kim and Mukatai Nemerebayev win the gold medal at the International Book Fair 2016 in Frankfurt, Germany.

2017 - Kazakh Lieutenant Colonel Daniyar Ismailov is appointed as a commander of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

2018 – Akan Satayev’s ‘A Road to Mother' drama unveils the Kazakhstan's Spring in Lithuania Festival.

2020 – Turkish News Agency Anadolu marks its 100 years since its establishment.