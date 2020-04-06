April 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 6.

EVENTS

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan exchanges notes with Canada and the State of Palestine on the establishment of diplomatic relations

1993 – First President Nursultan Nazarbayev and CEO of Chevron Corporation Kenneth Derr ink an agreement on the establishment of Tengizchevroil, the largest company specializing in crude oil, gas and sulfur production in Kazakhstan.

1994 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev's first official visit to Japan begins. During the visit, he meets with Japanese Emperor, Prime Minister, politicians and businessmen of this country. The visit ends with signing a joint statement and exchange of notes on recognition of the treaties and agreement between the USSR and Japan. As per the document, Japan expresses firm support to Kazakhstan's efforts on implementation of the reforms set.

1995 - A memorial plate is installed on a wall of the house where well-known Kazakh-born chemical scientist, writer, academician of the Kazakh SSR Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Technical Sciences Yevney Buketov (1925-1983) lived.

1999 - A monument to Balpyk Bi is unveiled in Balpyk Bi village, Koksu district of Almaty region. Balpyk Bi (1694-1782) - was a batyr (hero), orator and judge of the Kazakh people, who fought against Dzungars' invasion of 1723-1753.

2012 - Armand Assante's film ‘A Dialogue through the Steppe' devoted to Kazakhstan is awarded as the best short-length film at the Gasparilla International Film Festival in Tampa (Florida).

2014 - The Week of Kazakh Literature starts in London.

2015 - Construction of a ferry complex at Kuryk Port is launched under the Nurly Zhol new economic policy.

2017 - Kazakh Lieutenant Colonel Daniyar Ismailov is appointed as a commander of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

2018 – Akan Satayev’s ‘A Road to Mother' drama unveils the Kazakhstan's Spring in Lithuanian Festival.