April 5. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of April.

Umirzak Aitbayev (1936-2020) – Doctor of Philology, corresponding member of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, academician of the Academy of Social Sciences of Kazakhstan.





Aizhan Yesmagambetova (1972) – Vice Minister of Healthcare – Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan.





Timur Suleimenov (1978) – First Deputy Chief of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan.



