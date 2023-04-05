Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 5. Today's Birthdays

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 April 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of April.

photo

Umirzak Aitbayev (1936-2020) – Doctor of Philology, corresponding member of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, academician of the Academy of Social Sciences of Kazakhstan.

photo


Aizhan Yesmagambetova (1972) – Vice Minister of Healthcare – Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan.

photo


Timur Suleimenov (1978) – First Deputy Chief of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan.


Kazakhstan   Birthdays  
