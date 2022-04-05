Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 5. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 April 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of April.

NAMES

photo

Umirzak Aitbayev (1936-2020) - Kazakh scholar, PhD, correspondent-member the Kazakh Academy of Science, academician of the Academy of Social Sciences of Kazkahstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, the graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

In 1989 he joined the Kazakh tili international society as vice president. In 1994 he worked as a correspondent-member at the Academy of Science of Kazakhstan, In 1997 he was an academician of the Academy of Social Sciences of Kazakhstan. Over many years he worked at the Institute of Linguistics named after Akhmet Baitursynov.

photo

Aizhan Yessmagambetova (1972) - Vice Minister of Health of Kazakhstan, chief medical officer of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Almaty State Medical Institute, Innovative University of Eurasia, Management Marketing University.

She took up her current post in February 2022.

photo

Timur Suleimov (1978) - First Deputy Head of the Administration of the Kazakh President.

He graduated from the Pavlodar State University, and received his master's degree from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland.

He previously served as Deputy Head of the Administration of the Kazakh President.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2022.

photo

Nurlan Kaimoldayev (1979) - Deputy Head of the Office of the First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, National School of Public Policy of the Public Administration Academy of the Kazakh President, Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy.

He took up his current post in June 2021.


