April 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of April.

Kazakhstani scientists, Doctor of Science (Philology) and member of the Academy of Social Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan Umirzak AITBAYEV (1936-2020) was born in South Kazakhstan region. He was a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout his professional career, he served as Vice President of Kazakh tili Association and worked at the Akhmet Baiturssynov Language Studies Institute. He published numerous research works on the lexicology and terminology of the Kazakh language.

Deputy governor of Almaty region Serik TURDALIYEV was born in 1969. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University and the Academy of National Economy under the Government of the Russian Federation. He took up his recent post in March 2020. Prior to that he worked for a number of Kazakhstani corporations.

Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aizhan YESSMAGAMBETOVA was born in 1972 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute and the Innovative Eurasian University. Prior she was appointed to the recent post in October 2020 she was the chief sanitary doctor of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur SULEIMENOV was born in 1978. He is a graduate of the Pavlodar State University and the Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland (under the Bolashak Scholarship Scheme). Prior to taking up his recent post in July 2019, he served as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Head of the Document, Finance and Staff Support Department of the Office of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nurlan KAIMOLDAYEV was born in 1979 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the National School of State Policy of the Public Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy. Prior to taking up his recent post in March 2019, Timur Suleimenov served as the deputy head of the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

