April 5. Today's Birthdays

Kazakhstani scientists, Doctor of Science (Philology) and member of the Academy of Social Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan Umirzak AITBAYEV was born in 1936 in South Kazakhstan region. He was a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout his professional career, he served as Vice President of Kazakh tili Association and worked at the Akhmet Baiturssynov Language Studies Institute. He passed away in 2020.

Deputy governor of Almaty region Serik TURDALIYEV was born in 1969. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University and the Academy of National Economy under the Government of the Russian Federation. He took up his recent post in March 2020.

Chief sanitary doctor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aizhan YESSMAGAMBETOVA was born in 1972 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Almaty State Medical Institute. She was appointed to the post in March 2020.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur SULEIMENOV was born in 1978. He is a graduate of the Pavlodar State University and the Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland. Prior to taking up his recent post in July 2019, he served as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.