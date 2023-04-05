April 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 5.

EVENTS

1920 - The Burabay Resort, called the «Pearl of Kazakhstan», is inaugurated. It attracts tens of thousands of tourists from all corners of Kazakhstan and the CIS with its beauty.

1996- The governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Republic of Uzbekistan signed the Agreement on the Use of Energy, Fuel and Water Resources, the Construction and Operation of Gas Pipelines in the Central Asian region in Tashkent.

1997 – The President of Kazakhstan inks a decree to establish the Day commemorating victims of political repressions. According to this document, May 31 is declared as the Day of the Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions in Kazakhstan.

1997 - Memorial plaques to the Alash Orda Movement figures Zhakhansha and Khalel Dosmukhamedov are installed in Uralsk.

2010 - Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Bulat Sembinov is honored with the Legion of Merit (LOM) by the U.S. President.

2011 – A R&D laboratory is opened at the Karaganda State Technical University.

2016 – The 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty brings together the record number of participating countries – 64.

2018 – A copy of Kurmangazy’s dombyra is delivered from the Astrakhan Region and donated to the Ykhlas Folk Instruments Museum in Almaty on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of kuishi.

2019– ‘Kerbez’ dance troup wins at the Dance factory international competition in Spain. Over 1,000 dancers aged 10-12 from 18 countries of the world compete at the event.

2020 – The Republican Intensive Therapy Center starts functioning in Astana as part of the efforts to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

2021 – The International Conference of the cities of the Eurasia Global Heritage takes place in Turkistan. Delegates from over 50 cities from 23 countries of the world, including Iran, Serbia, Turkiye, Poland, Greece, Indonesia, Germany, China, and more partake in the conference.

2022 – Coins and various artefacts dating back to 1740s are discovered not far from Semey, East Kazakhstan region.