    April 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    5 April 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 5.

    EVENTS

    1920 - The Burabay resort is opened.

    1996 - The signing of the agreement on the use of fuel and energy and water resources, construction and exploitation of gas pipelines in Central Asia takes place between the governments of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

    1997 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the decree on the establishment of the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions.

    2010 - Kazakh Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Bulat Sembinov is given the US Legion of Merit award.

    2016 - The record number of participating countries is registered in the 28th World Winter Universiade-2017 in Almaty city.

    2019 - The transport cargo vehicle Progress MS-11 beats a speed record for delivering cargo to orbit in three hours and 21 minutes after the start.

    2020 - The Republican Intensive Therapy and Extra-corporal membrane oxygenation Center is opened in Nur-Sultan city.

    2021 -The tiger, Persian leopard, and Przewalski horse are included in the Rad Book of Kazakhstan.

    2021 - The International Conference of Eurasia World Heritage Cities takes place in Turkestan city.


