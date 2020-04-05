April 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 5.

EVENTS

1920 - The Burabay Resort, also called the «Pearl of Kazakhstan,» opened its doors.

1996 - The governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Republic of Uzbekistan sign the Agreement on the Use of Energy, Fuel and Water Resources, the Construction and Operation of Gas Pipelines in the Central Asian region in Tashkent.

1997 – First President Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to establish the Day commemorating victims of political repressions. According to this document, May 31 is declared as the Day of the Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions in Kazakhstan.

1997 - The memorial plaques to the Alash Orda Movement figures Zhakhansha and Khalel Dosmukhamedov are installed in the city of Uralsk.

2010 - The U.S. President awards the Legion of Merit (LOM) to Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Bulat Sembinov.

2016 – The Winter Universiade in Almaty brings together the record number of participating countries – 64.

2018 - 16-year-old Kazakhstani swimmer Anastasia Rezvantseva wins gold at the Belarus Open in Brest.