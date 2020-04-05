Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 April 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 5.

EVENTS
1920 - The Burabay Resort, also called the «Pearl of Kazakhstan,» opened its doors.

1996 - The governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Republic of Uzbekistan sign the Agreement on the Use of Energy, Fuel and Water Resources, the Construction and Operation of Gas Pipelines in the Central Asian region in Tashkent.

1997 – First President Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to establish the Day commemorating victims of political repressions. According to this document, May 31 is declared as the Day of the Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions in Kazakhstan.

1997 - The memorial plaques to the Alash Orda Movement figures Zhakhansha and Khalel Dosmukhamedov are installed in the city of Uralsk.

2010 - The U.S. President awards the Legion of Merit (LOM) to Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Bulat Sembinov.

2016 – The Winter Universiade in Almaty brings together the record number of participating countries – 64.
2018 - 16-year-old Kazakhstani swimmer Anastasia Rezvantseva wins gold at the Belarus Open in Brest.


Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
