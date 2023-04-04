April 4. Today's Birthdays

Nemat Kelimbetov (1937-2010)– writer, translator, Turkologist, Doctor of Philological Sciences, and academician of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Zhanna Kuanysheva (1958)– actress, Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, member of the SSSR and Kazakhstan Union of Cinematographers.

Vassiliy Zhirov (1974)– Honored Master of Sports of Kazakhstan, many-time champion of Kazakhstan, world and Olympic Games champion.

Adil Utembayev (1979) – Chairman of JSC Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund.

Bekzat Sattarkhanov (1980-2000)– late Kazakhstani boxer, 2000 Sydney Olympic Games champion in men’s 57kg.

Dmitry Balandin (1995) – first Kazakhstani swimmer to win Olympic gold (2016 Rio Games).

