Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+6+8℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    April 4. Today's Birthdays

    4 April 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of April.

    Nemat Kelimbetov (1937-2010)– writer, translator, Turkologist, Doctor of Philological Sciences, and academician of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Kuanysheva (1958)– actress, Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, member of the SSSR and Kazakhstan Union of Cinematographers.

    Vassiliy Zhirov (1974)– Honored Master of Sports of Kazakhstan, many-time champion of Kazakhstan, world and Olympic Games champion.

    Adil Utembayev (1979) – Chairman of JSC Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund.

    Bekzat Sattarkhanov (1980-2000)– late Kazakhstani boxer, 2000 Sydney Olympic Games champion in men’s 57kg.

    Dmitry Balandin (1995) – first Kazakhstani swimmer to win Olympic gold (2016 Rio Games).

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
    PM tasks to complete technical inspection of all heat distribution networks until Jun 1
    PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
    April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments