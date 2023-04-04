April 4. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of April.

– writer, translator, Turkologist, Doctor of Philological Sciences, and academician of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

– actress, Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, member of the SSSR and Kazakhstan Union of Cinematographers.

– Honored Master of Sports of Kazakhstan, many-time champion of Kazakhstan, world and Olympic Games champion.

– Chairman of JSC Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund.

– late Kazakhstani boxer, 2000 Sydney Olympic Games champion in men’s 57kg.

– first Kazakhstani swimmer to win Olympic gold (2016 Rio Games).