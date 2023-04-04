Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 4. Today's Birthdays

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 April 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of April.

photo

Nemat Kelimbetov (1937-2010)– writer, translator, Turkologist, Doctor of Philological Sciences, and academician of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

photo

Zhanna Kuanysheva (1958)– actress, Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, member of the SSSR and Kazakhstan Union of Cinematographers.

photo

Vassiliy Zhirov (1974)– Honored Master of Sports of Kazakhstan, many-time champion of Kazakhstan, world and Olympic Games champion.

photo

Adil Utembayev (1979) – Chairman of JSC Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund.

photo

Bekzat Sattarkhanov (1980-2000)– late Kazakhstani boxer, 2000 Sydney Olympic Games champion in men’s 57kg.

photo

Dmitry Balandin (1995) – first Kazakhstani swimmer to win Olympic gold (2016 Rio Games).
Kazakhstan   Birthdays  
