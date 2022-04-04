April 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of April.

NAMES

Nemat Kelimbetov (1937-2010) - writer, translator, scholar-Turkolohist, PhD, academician of the Academy of Humanitarian Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in Yangiyul city, Tashkent region, he graduated from the Tashkent Financial and Economic Institute, Kirov Kazakh State University.

He authored scientific studies in literature as well as translated several literary works into the Kazakh language.

Zhanna Kuanysheva (1958) - actress, honored artist of the Kazakh SSR, member of the Union of Cinematographers of the USSR and Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

She starred in a number of films as well as TV series.

Vasily Zhirov (1974) - merited master of sport of Kazakhstan, multiple champion of Kazakhstan, world championship and Olympic Games winner.

He was born in Karaganda region.

He had 40 professional fights, winning 36, including 30 by knockouts.

Adil Utembayev (1979) - Chairman of the Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund.

He graduated from the Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University, and gained his master's degree from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

He took up his current post in May 2020.

Bekzat Sattarkhanov (1980-2000) - Kazakh boxer, featherweight champion of the 2000 Olympic Games.

Born in Turkestan city, he graduated from the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Bekzat Sattarkhanov won the featherweight gold at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney at the age of 20.

Dmitry Balandin (1995) - Kazakh swimmer, first Kazakhstani to win the Olympic gold in swimming.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Dmitry Balandin won the first gold medal in swimming in the history of Kazakhstan at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The Kazakhstani swimmer won two gold and bronze in the 100m, 200m, and 50m breaststroke, respectively, at the Bulgarian Open Championship. Balandin claimed bronze and silver in 100m, 200m breaststroke at the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei City, Taiwan.



