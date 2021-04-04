April 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of April.

NAMES

(1937-2010) the writer, translator, scientist, Turkologist, PhD in Philology, Academician of the Academy of Humanities of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tashkent region is the graduate of the Tashkent Finance and Economics Institute, Kriov Kazakh State University.

(1958) is the actress, merited artist of Kazakh SSR, member of the Union of Cinematographers of USSR and Kazakhstan.

(1974) is the honored master of sports of Kazakhstan, multiple champion of Kazakhstan, champion of the world and Olympic Games.

He was born in Karaganda region. He held 40 pro fights in the 86 kg weight category, securing 36 victories.













(1976) is the deputy Governor of Akmola region.

Born in Semipalatinsk region is the graduate of the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan Technical University, Kazakh Road Engineering University.

Has been serving since April 2019.

(1979) is the chairman of Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund.

Graduated from the Satbayev Kazakh National University, the MIT Sloan School of Management of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States.

Has been working since last May.

(1980-2000) is the Kazakh boxer, 2008 Olympic champion (57 kg weight category).

Born in Turkestan he studied at the Yassawi International Kazakh –Turkish University. He won the title of the Grand Prix Cup. He grabbed the gold medal at the Sydney Olympic Games at the age of 20. He died in a car crash 15 minutes before the new year on his road home.