April 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of April.

(1937-2010) - writer, translator, scholar, Turkologist, PhD in Philology, Academician of the RoK Academy of Humanities. He was born 82 years ago in the city of Yangiyol, Uzbekistan.

actress, Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, member of the USSR and Kazakhstan Filmmakers Union, was born 62 years ago in Almaty.

(1974) - boxer, Honored Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, many-time champion of the Republic of Kazakhstan, world champion and Olympic Games winner. He was born 46 years ago in Karaganda region.

(1980-2000) - Kazakhstani boxer, 2000 Olympic Games champion in featherweight (up to 57kg). He was born 40 years ago in Turkestan. He was a student of the Khoja Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University. He died in a car accident on December 31, 2000 near the village of Shubarovka, South Kazakhstan region.

(1995) - 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist in swimming. He was born 25 years ago in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi.