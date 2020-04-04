Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 4. Today's Birthdays

Alzhanova Raushan
4 April 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of April.

Nemat KELIMBETOV (1937-2010) - writer, translator, scholar, Turkologist, PhD in Philology, Academician of the RoK Academy of Humanities. He was born 82 years ago in the city of Yangiyol, Uzbekistan.

Zhanna KUANYSHEVA (1958) - actress, Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, member of the USSR and Kazakhstan Filmmakers Union, was born 62 years ago in Almaty.

Vassiliy ZHIROV (1974) - boxer, Honored Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, many-time champion of the Republic of Kazakhstan, world champion and Olympic Games winner. He was born 46 years ago in Karaganda region.

Bekzat SATTARKHANOV (1980-2000) - Kazakhstani boxer, 2000 Olympic Games champion in featherweight (up to 57kg). He was born 40 years ago in Turkestan. He was a student of the Khoja Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University. He died in a car accident on December 31, 2000 near the village of Shubarovka, South Kazakhstan region.

Dmitry Balandin (1995) - 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist in swimming. He was born 25 years ago in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi.
History of Kazakhstan    Birthdays  
