    April 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    4 April 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 4.

    EVENTS

    1992 - The agreement on state security and basic principles of cooperation between the CIS intelligence services is signed in Almaty city.

    1994 - The republican corporation Television and Radio of Kazakhstan is set up.

    1994 - During the International Spring Festival April Kazakh Folklore and Ethnographic Ensemble Otyrar sazy wins first place in the People's Democratic Republic of Korea.

    1996 - The first bar of Balkhash gold branded No.1 by then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is produced.

    2006 - Then Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin unveil the monument to Abai at Chistoprudny Boulevard in the center of Moscow.

    2014 - The memorial is opened at the burial site of Polish soldiers in the village of Mankent, South Kazakhstan region.

    2014 - Kazahstan's trampoline complex Sunkar is among the world's five best according to foreign experts at the Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU).

    2021 - The actor of the Stanislavsky Karaganda Russian Drama Theatre Ruslan Mayevskiy is a prizewinner of the Theatre Exposed. He won first place in the nominations Free Photo and Retro Photo as well as second in the Portrait nomination.


