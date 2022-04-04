Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
April 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 April 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 4.

EVENTS

1992 - The agreement on state security and basic principles of cooperation between the CIS intelligence services is signed in Almaty city.

1994 - The republican corporation Television and Radio of Kazakhstan is set up.

1994 - During the International Spring Festival April Kazakh Folklore and Ethnographic Ensemble Otyrar sazy wins first place in the People's Democratic Republic of Korea.

1996 - The first bar of Balkhash gold branded No.1 by then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is produced.

2006 - Then Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin unveil the monument to Abai at Chistoprudny Boulevard in the center of Moscow.

2014 - The memorial is opened at the burial site of Polish soldiers in the village of Mankent, South Kazakhstan region.

2014 - Kazahstan's trampoline complex Sunkar is among the world's five best according to foreign experts at the Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU).

2021 - The actor of the Stanislavsky Karaganda Russian Drama Theatre Ruslan Mayevskiy is a prizewinner of the Theatre Exposed. He won first place in the nominations Free Photo and Retro Photo as well as second in the Portrait nomination.


