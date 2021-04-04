Go to the main site
    April 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    4 April 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 4.

    EVENTS

    1992 – The agreement on state security and basic principles of cooperation of CIS intelligence agencies is signed in Almaty.

    1994 – Television and Radio of Kazakhstan Republican Corporation is founded.

    1994 – April Spring Festival takes place in South Korea. Kazakhstan’s Otyrar Sazy folk ethnographic ensemble takes their first place.

    1996 – The first bar of Balkhash gold is released.

    2006 – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia Nursultan Nazarabyev and Vladimir Putin unveil a Monument to Abai in Moscow.

    2014 – A memorial opens in South Kazakhstan honoring Polish soldiers.

    2014 – Sunkar trampoline is recognized as one of the world’s five best trampolines by Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU).

    2018 – Rules for registration, use and distribution of domain names in Kaznet are established.

    2019 – Nazarbayev Intellectual School student Selimzhan Chalyshkan from Almaty wins Harvard Scholarship.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
