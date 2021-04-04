Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

April 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 April 2021, 08:00
April 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 4.

EVENTS

1992 – The agreement on state security and basic principles of cooperation of CIS intelligence agencies is signed in Almaty.

1994 – Television and Radio of Kazakhstan Republican Corporation is founded.

1994 – April Spring Festival takes place in South Korea. Kazakhstan’s Otyrar Sazy folk ethnographic ensemble takes their first place.

1996 – The first bar of Balkhash gold is released.

2006 – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia Nursultan Nazarabyev and Vladimir Putin unveil a Monument to Abai in Moscow.

2014 – A memorial opens in South Kazakhstan honoring Polish soldiers.

2014 – Sunkar trampoline is recognized as one of the world’s five best trampolines by Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU).

2018 – Rules for registration, use and distribution of domain names in Kaznet are established.

2019 – Nazarbayev Intellectual School student Selimzhan Chalyshkan from Almaty wins Harvard Scholarship.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva