April 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of April. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on April 4.





EVENTS





1992 – An agreement on state security and basic principles of cooperation of CIS intelligence agencies is signed in Almaty.

1994 – TV and Radio of Kazakhstan Republican Corporation is founded.

1994 – Kazakh folk and ethnographic ensemble Otyrar Sazy (headed by Nurgisa Tlendiyev) wins first place at April International Spring Festival in Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

2006 – Kazakhstan and Russian Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin unveil a monument to Abai in Moscow.

2014 –The Sunkar International Ski Jumping Complex of Kazakhstan is acknowledged as one of the five best complexes in the world by international experts of the Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU).

2019 – Nazarbayev Intellectual School student Selimzhan Chalyshkan receives Harvard scholarship grant.