April 30. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays - prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of April.

NAMES

Kazakh painter, watercolorist, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan(1913-1999) was born in Karaganda region. He was the graduate of the studio for Kazakh youth at the Vrubel Omsk college and GITIS Academy. In 1928, he took part in the first touring exhibition of the Kazakh arts. He was also renowned as an actor and stage director. In 1939, he created an ensemble of folk dance at the Kazakh State Philharmonic Hall. Ismailov is considered one of the founders of Kazakhstan’s professional school of painting. He was the first Chairman of the organizing committee of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan.

Critic, literary critic, translator, play-writer, statesman and public figure(1941-2021) was born in East Kazakhstan region. He was the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He worked for numerous Kazakhstani newspaper, the Kazakh radio and television and headed «Oner» publishing house. He penned several monographs and television plays.

Representative of the high command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1958 in Tashkent. He is the graduate of the Kolomna Artillery Command College, Frunze Military Academy, and the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia. He dedicated most part of his career to serving in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Member of the Journalism Academy of Kazakhstan and of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstanwas born in 1961 in Ukraine. He is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and KIMEP. Throughout his career, he worked in many newspapers, including Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8convocationwas born in 1973 in Mongolia. She is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University. She was a member of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2016 and 2022. She joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in March 2023.