April 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of April, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

Kazakh painter, watercolorist, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, and honored artist Aubakir ISMAILOV (1913-1999) was born in Karaganda region. He was the graduate of the studio for Kazakh youth at the Vrubel Omsk college and GITIS Academy. In 1928, he took part in the first touring exhibition of the Kazakh arts. He was also renowned as an actor and stage director. In 1939, he organized an ensemble of folk dance at the Kazakh State Philharmonic Hall. Ismailov is considered as one of the founders of Kazakhstan’s professional school of painting. He was the first Chairman of the organizing committee of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan.

Critic, literary critic, translator, play-writer, statesman and public figure Sultan ORAZALY was born in 1941 in East Kazakhstan region. He is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He worked for numerous Kazakhstani newspaper, the Kazakh radio and television and headed «Oner» publishing house. He penned several monographs and television plays.





Representative of the high command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar SYZDYKOV was born in 1958 in Tashkent. He is the graduate of the Kolomna Artillery Command College, Frunze Military Academy, and the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia. He dedicated most part of his career to serving in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Academician of the Journalism Academy of Kazakhstan and member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan Alexander TARAKOV was born in 1961 in Ukraine. He is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and KIMEP. Throughout his career he worked in many newspapers, including Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.





Member of the Constitution Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Unzila SHAPAK was born in 1973 in Mongolia. She is a graduate of the Buketova Karaganda State University. She joined the Constitutional Council in March 2016.



